New fires spark in Siskiyou Co.

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. — Firefighters in Northern California are battling multiple fires in Siskiyou County. On Tuesday night, the Lott fire sparked 15 miles north of Weed. According to CAL FIRE, it started near the intersection of Lott road and Bunny lane.
At last update it was at least 10 acres large and five-percent contained. An evacuation order was in place for all residences of Lott road south to highway A12. It has since been lifted.
The Steamboat fire is also burning in Siskiyou County. It’s now 85-percent contained. Lightning caused that fire Sunday morning in the Shasta Valley Wildlife Area, four miles southeast of Montague.
It has burned 224 acres at this point. The Shasta Valley Wildlife area is closed due to the fire; no word when it will re-open.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.