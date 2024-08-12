New food truck pod offers new flavors to Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A new food truck pod opened up in Grants Pass recently, bringing new food options to the area.

Located just behind Iguana comics in Grants Pass, the new food truck pod includes indoor and outdoor seating, with a tap house for beers and ciders in the works.

Food truck owners say business has been good and steadily growing as more people stop by and keep coming back.

Some of the food items on offer include Indulgence Fro-Yo Fusion, featuring specialty toppings, with vegan and sugar free flavors always on offer.

There’s also regional authentic Mexican food, and you can’t miss the crepes.

The Crepe Escape owner, Zachary Dimmick said he was eager to get started, buying an old used food truck.

“We basically gutted it all out and fixed it up. It has this nice big flat-top griddle which I really like.”

I specialize really in the savory, that’s my personal favorite. I like the BBQ pork crepe and then the Philly Cheese crepe is also really good.

The small business owner are passionate about what they do.

Owner of 541Fusion, serving his own spin on stir fry, featuring a Korean style sauce, says opening his own food business has been a lifelong dream.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.