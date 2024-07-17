New Goodwill location set to open in December

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s Goodwill store is expanding to a new and bigger location. The new location will include more parking and more accessibility. Ashland Goodwill plans to serve 300 community members in its first month.

In addition to a larger store another Job Connection Center will open. It provides essential job readiness and support for those in need. It will also offer an 8-week paid internship program.

“We are excited for everything we are going to be able to improve the overall customer experience as well as the experience for our employees. And we are going to be able to make a bigger impact on the community through our mission services. We are going to have a bigger sales floor, better parking, better overall accessibility as well as fully integrate our mission services into the Ashland community,” said VP of Job Connection Center Alicia Preston.

The new location will open in early December at 777 E. Jackson Ave. in Ashland.

