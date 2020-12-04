New grants available for local businesses impacted by COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. – Millions of dollars will soon be available for local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over $3.6 million in “Southern Oregon CARES Business Grant” funds were allocated to eligible businesses in Jackson and Josephine Counties, with application preference given to businesses that were ordered to close due to COVID-19.
Applications will open for Jackson County at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4. Applications for Josephine County businesses will open at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.
SOREDI will accept applications until funding is exhausted or until Tuesday, December 29—whichever comes first.
For eligibility requirements and more information, visit http://www.soredi.org/socares