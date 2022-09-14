New head of Harry and David visits the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – The new head of Harry and David was in the Rogue Valley today.

Joseph Rowland’s official title is group president of gourmet foods and gift baskets for 1-800-Flowers.com.

Unlike the company’s outgoing president, Steve Lightman, Rowland will not be based here in the Rogue Valley.

He says that doesn’t change the company’s commitment to the region.

“There’s no less of a commitment with the transfer from Steve to I in terms of the presidency and running the group,” Rowland said. “But it is intertwined where I can’t imagine Harry and David not being part of the Rogue Valley.”

Rowland will head Harry and David from the company’s corporate office in New York.

He expects to visit the Rogue Valley at least once a month.