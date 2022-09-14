New head of Harry and David visits the Rogue Valley

Posted by Zack Larsen September 14, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – The new head of Harry and David was in the Rogue Valley today.

Joseph Rowland’s official title is group president of gourmet foods and gift baskets for 1-800-Flowers.com.

Headshot of Joseph Rowland.

Unlike the company’s outgoing president, Steve Lightman, Rowland will not be based here in the Rogue Valley.

He says that doesn’t change the company’s commitment to the region.

“There’s no less of a commitment with the transfer from Steve to I in terms of the presidency and running the group,” Rowland said. “But it is intertwined where I can’t imagine Harry and David not being part of the Rogue Valley.”

Rowland will head Harry and David from the company’s corporate office in New York.

He expects to visit the Rogue Valley at least once a month.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content