New Hope fire springs up Saturday

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 7, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – ODF and Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire in the 3600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was estimated to be a quarter of an acre.

An aggressive initial attack with two helicopters on scene resulted in firefighters stopping the forward progression of the fire.

At the time of the last update from ODF, 3:30 p.m. yesterday, the fire was 50 percent lined and 10 percent mopped up.

While there were no structures close to the fire the area did show evidence of dispersed living.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content