New Hope fire springs up Saturday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – ODF and Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire in the 3600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was estimated to be a quarter of an acre.

An aggressive initial attack with two helicopters on scene resulted in firefighters stopping the forward progression of the fire.

At the time of the last update from ODF, 3:30 p.m. yesterday, the fire was 50 percent lined and 10 percent mopped up.

While there were no structures close to the fire the area did show evidence of dispersed living.

