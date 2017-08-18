New horse show at Josephine County Fair

Grants Pass, Or.- “You have lots of fun with your family,” fairgoer Lucy said.
Fairgoers of all ages turned out for the Josephine County Fair eager for all the fun this year has to offer.
“They are going to see lots of entertainment and its all free, Frank Rendon, Josephine County Fair vendor said.
There are booths, vendors, and livestock for anyone to enjoy.
“We give them a longhorn show,” Frank said. “We give them their history and teach them about the breed.”
There’s even a chance for folks to get their picture taken with the longhorns, and let your kiddos try out a popular rodeo sport.
“We got mutton busting,” Frank said. “We are looking for the next generation of rodeo cowboys and we do it one sheep at a time.”
The fair is also bring back something fairgoers haven’t seen in 30 plus years.
“Tomorrow we start with an open class horse show,” Peggy Anderson, fair director said. “We have over 100 classes.”
Fans can catch an all new horse show with some of the proceeds going into improving the fair’s arena.
“Hopefully we capture these kids interest in the sport of rodeo so it can live on and you can do it right here at the Josephine County fair,” Peggy said.
This year’s festival theme is “Hometown Pride County Wide.” The fair will continue through Saturday, August 19th.