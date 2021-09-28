New hotel to be built at Medford’s airport

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new hotel project is in the works near the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
Airport administrators said they recently finalized negotiations with developers to build a hotel on airport property within walking distance from the terminal.
The developers have reportedly applied for a Home2 Suites brand hotel by Hilton.
Airport Director Jerry Brienza said the opportunity is ripe for further development activity with the potential of creating a new hub for commerce that could attract a range of businesses like restaurant chains, boutiques, and entertainment.
According to the lease agreement, the developers will have three years to complete a substantial amount of the construction work on the hotel, which could hold more than 188 rooms.