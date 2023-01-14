New housing developments could be coming to Southeast Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– The process for building more housing in Southeast Medford cleared another hurdle this week.

Medford’s planning commission upheld the decision to allow for a multi-family housing complex to be built near Centennial Golf Club.

But the city said there’s a lot more work to be done before construction begins.

Medford’s planning department said developers still need to build infrastructure on the land before construction can start.

The planning department said it also still needs to approve design plans for any housing that could be built there.

Medford’s Planning Director Matt Brinkley said, “we’re probably looking at a couple of years before we would actually see vertical construction…. on the west side of the street with Centennial where they have some single family housing, that could probably happen a little bit sooner.”

Brinkley said the multi family housing complex on North Phoenix Road could include up to 1,700 units.

A separate lot on the other side of the street was approved for single family housing last month.

Brinkley said we could see single family houses being built as soon as a year from now.

He said developers have already started laying the groundwork.