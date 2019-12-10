New Illinois Valley fire chief selected

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A new leader for a local rural fire protection district has been selected.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on the evening of December 9, John Holmes of Elko Nevada was unanimously voted in to serve as IVFD’s new fire chief.
According to IVFD, Holmes has nearly 20 years of firefighting experience and has a bachelor’s degree in business management. He’s currently working on his master’s degree in emergency management and is a paramedic.
If employment negotiations are successful, Holmes will start in February of 2020.