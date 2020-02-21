New infection of novel coronavirus reported in Northern California

EUREKA, Calif. – There are new developments in the novel coronavirus after one person in Northern California tested positive for the virus.
The Humboldt County Department of Health confirmed the case late Wednesday in Eureka and said someone close to the person infected is now showing symptoms and is being tested.
This marks the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Humboldt County. There have been at least 8 other cases in California.
Nationwide, there are at least 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 including one in Washington State. There have been no reports of the virus in Oregon.