New information confirmed on a Medford cold case

Medford, Ore. — New information has been confirmed on a Medford cold case.
Four decades ago, 6-year-old Christie Farni went missing.
It’s the oldest cold case open in Medford, but Medford Police have continued their efforts on the search.
Last year, the agency submitted DNA samples to ancestry.com to try and find additional family.
“We still believe that she could be alive and living under a different name and simply has no recollection of what happened in Medford,” Lieutenant Mike Budreau with Medford Police said.
According to detectives, more family was found, but it didn’t give them any valuable information to further the case.
That means investigators will have to continue relying on some sort of tip or lead that may help them solve the mystery.
