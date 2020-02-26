New Jackson County Jail funding will be on May ballot

MEDFORD, Ore. – The decision to fund a new Jackson County Jail will be left in the hands of the people after final approval from commissioners.
This past January, county commissioners voted unanimously to approve sending the proposal to the ballot in May. But before a second vote to make it official, two public hearings were held for voters to voice their thoughts on the proposed 800-bed jail
“The exchange of information over time has proven beneficial and just getting to the bottom line, it will rest in the hands of the voting public,” said Commissioner Bob Strosser.
On February 26, Strosser and Rick Dyer both agreed to officially put the jail funding in the hands of voters. Commissioner Colleen Roberts dissented.
So now, voters will decide in May whether to fund a new jail.
The cost to landowners would likely be $0.87 per $1,000 of assessed property value.