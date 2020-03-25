New Jersey man arrested for coughing on store employee

MANALAPAN, N.J. (WNBC) – A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly purposefully coughed on a grocery store employee and told her he has coronavirus.
50-year-old George Falcone is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office says Falcone was at a Wegman’s store on Sunday standing near an employee and an open display of prepared foods.
When the worker asked Falcone to step back so she could cover the food, Falcone allegedly got closer to her, leaned forward, and coughed.
Falcone then laughed and told the employee he was infected with the coronavirus, according to the D.A.’s office.