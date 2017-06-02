New Klamath County D.A. sworn in

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Eve Costello was sworn in as Klamath County District Attorney Thursday morning.
Costello is the first female D.A. in the history of the county.
Costello said, “This community is very open, and I think they look at whether you work hard, and whether you care, and follow through. And that’s what I intend to do.”
She was appointed by Oregon Governor Kate Brown to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of former D.A. Rob Patridge.
Governor Brown approved the suggestion of Costello based on the selection of a local committee.