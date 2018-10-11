New law allows people to salvage deer and elk roadkill in Oregon

OREGON — Deer and elk struck and killed on Oregon roads can be salvaged for consumption in Oregon starting next year.
But there are rules.
Deer and elk must be accidentally hit by a vehicle and not on purpose. You also need to complete an online permit within 24-hours, providing information like where and when the animal was salvaged.
The head and antlers of the animal must be surrendered to an ODFW office within 5 business days.
And you must remove the carcass from the road.
Here’s the full list of restrictions.
