New levy to fund Curry County public safety on May ballot

CURRY COUNTY, Ore.– 24-hour patrols for the Curry County Sheriff’s Office will be on the May ballot.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office currently has two shifts, but isn’t able to provide 24-7 services.

This levy would raise over $8 million per year for public safety, which would include increased patrols and faster response times.

If passed, it would cost individual taxpayers $2.23 in property taxes per $1,000 of assessed value.

That equates to $669 per year for a home valued at $300,000.

Curry County Commissioner Jay Trost said, “increased jail services, prosecuting all crimes, having 24 hour patrol, those are vital to a healthy community.”

Commissioner Trost said if the levy does not pass, the county is looking at a large deficit.

He said they would have to cut positions in many departments, including law enforcement, if they are not able to get the proper funding.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.