New license plate brings awareness to animal-vehicle collisions

SALEM, Ore. – A new license plate will soon be available to Oregon drivers for a good cause.

The “Watch for Wildlife” license plate will be available at the DMV on May, 2022.

The Oregon Wildlife Foundation created the plate to raise awareness about animal-vehicle collisions.

ODOT said at least 7,000 large animals are killed on highways every year and as many, if not more, animal casualties happen on county or municipal roads.

The collisions also cause $44 million in vehicle damage, 700 injuries, and two human fatalities on average each year.

Proceeds from the sale of the license plate will go toward creating habitat connectivity projects such as wildlife crossing overpasses.