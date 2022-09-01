New low-income housing renovation program in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The City of Grants Pass is offering to fix homes for low income families.

The program is first come, first serve and city officials are encouraging residents to apply as soon as possible.

The program uses money from the community development block grant.

For a 4-person home, the total annual income has to be less than $57,000 to qualify.

Grants Pass residents can apply to have almost anything fixed, from replacing doors and windows, to fixing electrical or plumbing problems.

Housing and Neighborhood Specialist for the City of Grants Pass, Amber Neeck said, “this year, yes we are hoping to do larger objects for people like roofs and whatnot if possible. We do have a set amount of money that we can spend so it does kind of go along with first come first serve on the application wait list, so I do encourage people to apply early.”

The application process is open now through the end of September.

The city wants to continue the program in the coming years.