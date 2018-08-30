New Mexico compound suspects released

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KOB) – A judge has dropped the initial child abuse charges that were filed against five suspects who were arrested at a compound in northern New Mexico.
District Judge Emilio Chavez made the decision Wednesday in the first hearing. He dropped the charges, which he said can be refiled, against Lucas Morten, Hujrah Wahhaj, and Subhannah Wahhaj saying the prosecution failed to hold a preliminary hearing to prove probable cause within ten days of their first court appearance. About an hour later, Judge Jeff McElroy came to the same decision regarding Siraj Wahhaj and Jany Leveille.
Minutes after Wahhaj and Leveille had the 11 child abuse charges dropped, they had a “first appearance” for new charges, of first-degree child abuse resulting in death and second-degree felony conspiracy to commit child abuse.
Wahhaj is accused of abducting his son Abdul Ghani Wahhaj from Georgia. The 3-year-old boy’s remains were found at the compound days after the raid.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2PoZdqH