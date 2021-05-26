New Mexico man charged for threatening to kill Biden

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (CNN) – A New Mexico man is facing a federal charge for allegedly threatening to kill President Biden and others.
Authorities say he made the threats in text messages he sent to people in two states.
John Thornton is charged with using interstate commerce communications to send a threat to injure another person.
According to court documents, Thornton said he was “taking leadership of [a] revolutionary army called the Three-Percenters.”
It was an apparent reference to the anti-government Three-Percenters group.
Thornton referred to himself as a revolutionary war general, and allegedly texted “five stars after I execute Joe Biden for treason.”
FBI investigators didn’t say who received the text messages.
According to jail records, Thornton is being held without bond.