New Mexico officer shoots hostage taker

HATCH, N.M. (KOB/NBC) – A New Mexico State Police officer shot a man who was holding a child hostage during a standoff in Hatch.
The man had allegedly led Border Patrol agents on a chase on Interstate 25, which ended at about milepost 37, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
There, the man armed himself and barricaded himself inside the vehicle with a 7-year-old child.
During the standoff, a state police officer shot the man and the child was safely rescued.
The suspect was flown to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police said the incident is being treated as an officer-involved shooting.