New mobile vaccination/testing unit to open at the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A new mobile vaccination and COVID testing unit will be available locally.
Jackson County Public Health said the mobile vaccination unit, or MVU, will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the Jackson County Expo beginning September 28 and ending on October 8.
Identification or insurance information is not required at the vaccination site, which is accessible through Gate 3.
Pre-registration is required for testing at Gate 2. To register, visit http://www.doineedacovid19test.com
The following people are eligible for booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine:
- Adults age 65 and older and those living in long-term care facilities
- Adults age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk of social inequities
- Adults age 18 through 64 years:
- With underlying medical conditions, or
- Who are at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live, such as teachers, grocery store employees, health care workers and people who live in congregate care settings.
Where to get vaccinated in Jackson County: https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/Vaccine-Appointments/where-to-get-vaccinated-in-jackson-county. Call 211 information for vaccination sites or visit the Oregon Health Authority Vaccine Finder site https://govstatus.egov.com/find-covid-19-vaccine.