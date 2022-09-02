New MOD Pizza opening in Ashland next week

ASHLAND, Ore. – With over 500 stores across 29 states, MOD Pizza is about to add one more.

The fast-casual pizza chain announced a new store is opening in Ashland on Thursday, September 8.

MOD Pizza said at the grand opening, the first 50 customers will get free MOD-size pizzas.

Before the grand opening, the MOD Ashland location will host “Bridge Days” on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7.

The Bridge Days will allow customers to get a sneak peek at the new location and get 50% off with all sales going to the Ashland Emergency Food Bank as part of MOD’s “Bridge Fund.” 100% of all pizza sales on the Bridge Days will be donated to the Ashland Emergency Food Bank.

The new MOD Pizza, located in the Tolman Creek Plaza, will open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m.