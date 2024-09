GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Muchas Gracias is expanding to Grants Pass, with a new location set to open Friday.

The best part, to celebrate the grand opening food will be half-price all day long.

The new restaurant can be found at 550 Redwood Highway in Grants Pass.

It will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight with a ribbon cutting at 2 in the afternoon.

Then there will be live Mariachi music from 5 to 9 in the evening.

