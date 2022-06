ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg is gearing up for a ribbon cutting at its new Gary Leif Navigation Center.

Next Thursday, June 23, the city along with United Community Action will dedicate the building.

It’s named after State Representative Gary Leif, who passed away last July.

The city says Leif was instrumental in securing millions in funding for the facility.

UCAN will oversee the new navigation center.

It will offer services to individuals and families, starting with 10 pallet shelters.