New neighbors, family of bears sighted around Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– A local family of bears has been making its way around Ashland.
NBC5 News first told you about the bears getting into one man’s garage earlier this month. Another woman saw the bears hanging out on her back porch on Weller Lane this week.
Ashlanders we spoke with say they don’t view the bears as a threat but they hope the animals don’t get too familiar with humans.
If you’re worried about bears, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends you get a bear-proof garbage can. ODFW says they’re available from your local garbage collector.
