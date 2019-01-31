New online mapping tool of back country trails released for outdoor enthusiasts

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Siskiyou Mountain Club released a new online mapping tool for outdoor enthusiasts who want to get off the beaten path.
The new system allows hikers and trail runners to get accurate, up to date information on over 300 miles of backcountry trails. The SMC maintains these trails already, but the mapping system allows the user to see all the trails and report on current conditions.
“You can now go to our website and use it, to do some trip planning and start developing plans,” SMC Executive Director, Gabriel Howe said. “It’s taking the guessing game out of trail conditions in the backcountry in our area.”
The club says they cannot guarantee the trails will always be kept up, so it’s up to the individual to remain safe and aware of their surroundings. If you would like to use the online mapping tool, you can visit siskiyoumountainclub.org/trailfinder for more information.
