New OnTrack director will address facilities, building a leadership team

Medford, Ore. —   Tonight we’re hearing from OnTrack’s new interim executive director. Medford’s largest drug and alcohol treatment program has faced multiple issues over the last several months. Now, Dr. Kerri Hecox is taking over the role Dr. Rita Sullivan left last week, outlining her vision for the agency.

“In situations of stress and challenge to really look at what’s important, and what do we all jointly value?,” Dr. Kerri Hecox says, “and I think what we value in this community is the health and safety of our children.”

Interim executive director Dr. Kerri Hecox says creating a strong substance abuse treatment program is the best way to protect kids, and that’s what she aims to do.

“If we do not have those placements children go into foster care,” Dr. Hecox says, “and that’s something none of us want to see.”

The family physician currently works at La Clinica, but will be winding down her practice over the next month.  She will eventually become OnTrack’s full-time medical director. That position is one of many that will now be weighing in at the top, as Hecox looks to create a leadership team from here on out.

“Because really it is such a large organization,” Dr. Hecox says, “it’s something that can’t be held just by one person. We need a strong leadership team, to address all of the issues we need to address. ”

She says facilities will be her top priority, addressing the serious and widespread safety and maintenance concerns brought forward by DHS. She says agencies like United Way, Southern Oregon Pediatrics, and the Family Nurturing Center will be providing input along the way.

And while she admits her biggest challenge is going to be bringing the community together, she is hopeful it’s something she can accomplish at the helm.

“Having people take a step back from the concerns that they’ve had and refocus and say what do we need to do to help these vulnerable families and give these kids the best shot that they have?”

Dr. Hecox is assuming the role of executive director until a permanent replacement is found. She could not comment on the current negotiations between Dr. Rita Sullivan and the OnTrack board, but says she highly respects the hard work and vision Sullivan put into the program, and says it is vital to continue it.

Kristin Hosfelt
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University. She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

