New ordinance could allow Uber, Lyft to operate in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft could soon be coming to  Medford. Uber officials tell NBC5 News they’d like to offer the service here in Medford, but current city code doesn’t allow for it.

That could all change soon though. The Medford City Council is holding a study session in late June, to consider an ordinance which would allow popular ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in city limits.

“This is just another avenue to allow people to move from place to place,” councilor Kevin Stine says, “it’s a good thing, we want people to come in and invest and provide different avenues for transport, so personally I’m looking forward to us allowing this to happen.”

The council will take a first look during a study session on June 29th. The process to adopt an ordinance takes time– including a public hearing– but if the council is on-board ride-sharing could be a reality in Medford by 2018.

