New Oregon governor likely to win by slim margin, less than 50% of vote

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – Oregon’s gubernatorial race is coming down to the wire.

Polls show the race between the three candidates is close.

Which most likely means no candidate will receive more than 50% of the vote.

We asked each candidate during Southern Oregon’s only debate last month, how they will work to convince Oregonians that voted against them, that they are the right person to be governor.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek said her previous line of work as house speaker shows she can work with anyone across the state.

“It’s going to be up to me as governor to get outside of Salem, but in community with Oregonians across the state and do a lot of listening,” Kotek said. “This is about figuring out how local communities, who know how to solve their problems, can have a stronger partner in their governor and state government.”

Republican candidate Christine Drazen believes she’s the only one that can cross party lines as governor.

“As the only really true voice of balance in this race, I will be the person that reaches across the aisle because we will likely have democratic majorities in the legislatures, the opportunities to force negotiations only exist with a republican as governor,” Drazen said.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson said the only way the governor can work with both parties, is if someone from neither party is elected alluding to herself.

“I have staked out a spot in my entire legislative career, to the point that my own team discharged me from one of the most powerful committees in the legislature because I wouldn’t tow the company line,” Johnson said. “I have a history of working across the aisle, I have colleagues that would attest to that.”