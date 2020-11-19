New Oregon program offers grant to buy motels/hotels for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new 65 million dollar state program is offering a grant to non-profits, housing authorities, and local communities to purchase a motel.
The funds are being offered for Covid-19 related quarantine needs, shelter for the homeless, and housing for wildfire victims.
Ashland Representative Pam Marsh says Jackson County can apply for the grant specifically for wildfire victims; there is 30 million dollars available.
She says it’s a competitive process and it’s up to the community to decide if they want to apply.
“We have a lot of experience renting rooms, putting high risk or people who are vulnerable on the streets into rooms for very short periods of time. We know if you could do that for longer periods of time you can really stabilize people.” said Marsh.
Marsh says it’s a fantastic opportunity and she hopes the community will feel the same.
Applications can be found on the Oregon Community Foundation website under ‘project turnkey.’
