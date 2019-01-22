New Orleans Saints fans call for rematch

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints fans are “super mad” about a call they say kept them from going to Super Bowl 53.
Nearly 600,000 people have signed a petition calling for a rematch between their beloved team and the L.A. Rams.
The Rams beat the Saints this past Sunday in a nail-biting overtime win. But a controversial “no call hit” played a huge part in the outcome of the game.
Fans are so upset they blindfolded voodoo referee dolls, hanging them on Bourbon Street. And one bakery even made cookies with the ref’s picture, crossing his face out.
The petition is calling for the rematch to happen this Sunday just one week before the Super Bowl, with creator Terry Cassereino e-mailing it to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Saints fan Vickie Guercio said, “They worked so hard, all year, to have one person keep us out of the Super Bowl.”
Dave Haydel is baking the “anti-ref” cookies at Haydel’s Bakery. He said, “It’s probably the worst call in Saints history. I mean, this just proves it. People are mad. And the best part about this is they can take their anger out on that referee and just bite right into him. It’s awesome.”
Cassreino said, “Obviously a lot of people out there are as frustrated as I’ve been as disappointed and heartbroken like everybody else has been.”
Cassereino added he didn’t think the petition would go viral and does not think the commissioner will do anything about it. However he hopes this gesture will ease the pain of Saints fans everywhere.