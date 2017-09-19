New Phoenix City Manager hoping to bring stability to position

Phoenix, Ore. — Phoenix City Manager Eric Swanson says he’s hoping to bring stability to the city manager position.
He’s the former city manager of Medford and recently came back to the Rogue Valley.
Swanson says his first day was fun and very busy.
He says he wants to get out into the community to listen to the people of Phoenix.
That also comes with learning the ropes of the job.
“We got a lot on our plate related to transportation and land use and a relatively new city council and so I think we’re all kind of going through this process together,” Swanson said.
Swanson says he understands what the Rogue Valley is like and he’s willing to stay here with his family for a while.