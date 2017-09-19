Home
New Phoenix City Manager hoping to bring stability to position

New Phoenix City Manager hoping to bring stability to position

Local News Top Stories ,

Phoenix, Ore. — Phoenix City Manager Eric Swanson says he’s hoping to bring stability to the city manager position.

He’s the former city manager of Medford and recently came back to the Rogue Valley.

Swanson says his first day was fun and very busy.

He says he wants to get out into the community to listen to the people of Phoenix.

That also comes with learning the ropes of the job.

“We got a lot on our plate related to transportation and land use and a relatively new city council and so I think we’re all kind of going through this process together,” Swanson said.

Swanson says he understands what the Rogue Valley is like and he’s willing to stay here with his family for a while.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics