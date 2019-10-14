New plans submitted for Lithia Park’s Japanese garden

ASHLAND, Ore. – Plans to change an iconic part of Ashland appear to be back on track after concerns regarding the fate of two large trees.
Early last year, Ashland Parks and Recreation commissioners met to discuss a renovation in Lithia Park. The plan was to remodel the park’s Japanese garden. However, the plan didn’t sit well with many Ashlanders, who protested the removal of two healthy Douglas fir trees.
Following the outcry, the prospective donor for the project decided it should be deferred and reconsidered, citing concerns the project wasn’t contributing to community harmony as originally anticipated.
On October 14, officials announced an amended design submitted by designer Toru Tanaka that incorporates the trees.
“The existing garden is a Japanese-style garden. The new design will be respectful of the history and culture of an authentic Japanese Garden. Toru has the qualifications to create an authentic garden,” stated Ashland Parks and Recreation Director, Michael A. Black, AICP.
Ashland Parks and Rec will review the plane at a study session on Monday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashland City Council chambers.
More information can be found at https://www.ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=17687