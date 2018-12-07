New playground at Bear Creek Park nears completion

MEDFORD, Ore. – Construction on the new Bear Creek Park playground is almost finished.
This past October, the old iconic wooden playground was disassembled to make way for the more modern and accessible “Olsrud Family Community Playground.”
Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help complete the new playground. However, several key pieces were delayed in shipping, bringing construction to a halt.
Those parts have finally arrived, and the city is seeking 40 skilled volunteers to assemble and install the pieces on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9.
The Medford Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to open the new playground as soon as mid-December.
If you have experience in construction and would like to volunteer, contact Michael Mace at 541-774-2695 or [email protected].