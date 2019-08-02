New postal stamps honor military dogs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the contributions of our brave military dogs in its new stamp collection.
The new red, white, and blue “forever” stamps celebrate our four-legged military heroes and are now available for purchase.
Each stamp features a different breed typically selected for duty by the U.S. military.
The four breeds honored on the stamps include a German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Dutch Shepherd, and Belgian Malinois.
They are proudly standing next to a white star.
Military working dogs serve alongside soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and women, and members of the coast guard.