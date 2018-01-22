New prescription drug take-back bin available in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It just got easier to safely get rid of unused prescription medications in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Safety teamed up with the Josephine County Solid Waste Agency to install a new prescription drug drop-off bin in the lobby of the Parkway Public Safety Station, located at 800 East Park.
This is the second bin to be placed in the city. The other is at the Justice Building at 500 Northwest 6th Street.
Residents can drop off unused prescription drugs, but needles and fluids won’t be accepted at either location.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” public safety officials said. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines–flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash–both pose potential safety and health hazards.”
GPDPS added they collected over 1,000 pounds of prescription drugs. The Josephine County Solid Waste Agency helped with the proper disposal of the pills.