New resource center opens for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday morning, the Multi-Agency Resource Center or ‘MARC’ opened its doors to fire victims. It is located in the old Central Medford High School on South Oakdale Avenue.
Volunteers said there was a line of people needing assistance, before opening the doors at 8 in the morning. “This is my home, I’m a local volunteer,” said Patty Albin, a disaster services volunteer.
Jackson County said it hasn’t been keeping track of just how many people have come to the Multi-Agency Resource Center, but said people had been coming in and out all day.
“I think people are just really looking for solid information at this point, and that’s what we’re really hoping to provide here,” said Jenna Marmon with the Emergency Operations Center.
Many of the fire victims at the MARC Thursday morning were Sspanish speakers, some visited representatives of the Mexican Consulate.
“Overall there will be different agencies and organizations transitioning in and out throughout the next few days but overall the goal is to be that ‘one-stop shop,'” said Marmon.
Spanish and English speaking FEMA representatives are also available at the MARC. Volunteers say the resources inside will change as they identify the biggest needs of the community. “FEMA is here to help people navigate the process of signing up, they won’t necessarily have formal answers for everyone, but they will at least help people through the process,” said Marmon.
Other resources, like the American Red Cross have bottled water for fire victims, as well as wildfire and clean-up kits. “We’re just handing that out to anyone who needs it. There is no charge and people do not have to return these items, they are theirs,” said Albin.
Volunteers for the county and for individual agencies said they will be available as long as people need them. “People have come to us and said ‘I’ve donated to the Red Cross. Now, I’m receiving,'” said Albin.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center is available seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Phoenix Civic Center, Talent Elementary School and the River House Community Center in Shady Cove also have resources available.
Below is the full list of resources planning to be available over the next few days at the MARC, according to Jackson County:
Oregon Department of Human Services, Veteran’s Administration, Rogue Community Health, Unete, Jackson County Assessor, ADRC- Senior Disability Resources, ACCESS, Maslow Project La Clinica, Center for Nonprofit Legal Services, Rogue Retreat, Jackson Care Connect, American Family Insurance, Insurance Marketplace, Progressive Insurance, and Farmer’s Insurance.
If you plan to go to the MARC, it is recommended you bring the following, if possible.
-Identification with your home address on it, like an ID or piece of mail.
-Your social security number.
-The name of your insurance provider, if you have private insurance.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!