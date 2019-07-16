New rule restricts migrants seeking asylum in U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (NBC) – A rule published Monday by the Trump administration bars migrants from seeking asylum in the United States if they’ve traveled through another country first.
Thousands of migrant families from Central America and other nationalities travel through Mexico to the U.S. each month, many claiming asylum.
A Honduran migrant who was waiting in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo with her two daughters to cross into the United States said she wanted to apply for asylum legally. But she is afraid to remain in Mexico because she feels it’s just as dangerous as the country she fled.
A pastor who runs a shelter in Nuevo Laredo said this regulation will only encourage migrants to seek other ways to get into the U.S.
People are generally eligible for asylum in the United States if they fear to return to their home country because they would be persecuted based on race, religion, nationality or membership in a particular social group.
The Trump administration claims families are taking advantage of legal loopholes it says allow migrants a free pass to the country while they wait out phony asylum requests.
During the budget year for 2009, there were almost 36,000 asylum claims, and about 8,000 were granted.
During the 2018 budget year, there were 162,000 claims filed, and 13,000 were granted.
The rule is almost certain to face a legal challenge.
Immigrant rights groups say the Republican administration’s policies are a cruel effort to keep immigrants out.