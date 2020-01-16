New Russian prime minister appointed

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Lawmakers in Russia Thursday quickly approved President Vladimir Putin’s pick for a new prime minister.
The lower house of Russia’s parliament, the Duma, appointed the head of the country’s tax service as prime minister.
The vote came one day after Putin unexpectedly reshuffled his inner circle.
Mikhail Mishustin replaces Dmitry Medvedev, who was Putin’s longtime ally and Russia’s prime minister for the past eight years.
Medvedev resigned Wednesday along with the rest of Putin’s cabinet.
Putin also proposed sweeping changes to the Russian constitution, changes that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024.
Kremlin critics have described the proposed changes as an attempt by Putin to secure his rule for life.
Putin has been in power longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin, who led from 1924 until his death in 1953.