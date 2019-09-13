New RVTD bus route provides faster service between Medford and Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new RVTD bus route between Medford and Ashland will begin operation on Monday, September 16th.
The 1X Express will be using I-5 and will be limiting stops to four key locations within Ashland: Ashland Community Hospital, Downtown Plaza, SOU and Shop’n Kart.
The trip typically takes a one-hour trip on Route 10. Route 1X will cut that time in half to 30 minutes.
The new route is in addition to Route 10. Route 10 will continue to operate unchanged.
Faster boarding is also a plus to the bus ride between Medford and Ashland by being ‘cashless’.
Only TouchPass e-fare products, such as the TouchPass fare card, QR code passes, or the TouchPass mobile app will be taken on the Express.
TouchPass cards are available at Front Street Station, City of Ashland, or on your smartphone using the TouchPass app.
The Route 1X will operate Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]