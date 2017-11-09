New senior center coming to Medford

Medford, Or.- A new assisted living facility will soon provide care for senior residents in Medford.
“There is a tremendous need for quality care,” Dustin Fields, owner of Weatherly Inn said.
Dozens of senior citizens came out Thursday to witness the ground breaking of Weatherly Court assisted living and memory care community.
“Our seniors are looking forward to have the reassurance and support and to have services here when they need it,” Fields said.
The new two acre, 97 apartment community will sit next to Weatherly Inn and is expected to be finished in winter 2018.
NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master's in journalism.
Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.
During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.
When Karen isn't reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: