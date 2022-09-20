New signage added to make hiking safer at Mt. McLoughlin

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest is working to make the descent on Mt. McLoughlin safer for hikers.

The Forest Service says the shape of the mountain makes it easy for hikers to get lost on the way down.

Now it’s put 20 posted signs on the trail, spanning 5 and a half miles. It’s a large task to take on given the 1500-feet of elevation change, weather conditions and wilderness.

It’s all thanks to help from many volunteers, back county horsemen, Forest Service, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

“There are so many different kinds of hikers but I think they need to educate themselves of the layout of the mountain before they go out there, maybe a paper app or a map on their phone,” said Angela Panter with the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest.

To learn more about the efforts to make the mountain safer, visit fs.usda.gov