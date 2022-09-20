New signage added to make hiking safer at Mt. McLoughlin

Posted by Jenna King September 20, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest is working to make the descent on Mt. McLoughlin safer for hikers.

The Forest Service says the shape of the mountain makes it easy for hikers to get lost on the way down.

Now it’s put 20 posted signs on the trail, spanning 5 and a half miles.  It’s a large task to take on given the 1500-feet of elevation change, weather conditions and wilderness.

It’s all thanks to help from many volunteers, back county horsemen, Forest Service, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

“There are so many different kinds of hikers but I think they need to educate themselves of the layout of the mountain before they go out there, maybe a paper app or a map on their phone,” said Angela Panter with the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest.

To learn more about the efforts to make the mountain safer, visit fs.usda.gov

Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
