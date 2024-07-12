New Slate Fire sparks near Limpy Creek, Shan Creek drainages

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to reports of smoke visible in the Marcy Loop, Limpy Creek, and Shan Creek areas Friday morning.

With the assistance of ODF, Rural Metro found a new fire, being called the Slate Fire, on the top of a ridge between the Limpy Creek and Shan Creek drainages. Crews cut down a number of trees, constructed a path, and laid down several hundred feet of hose to the fire.

According to a Facebook post by Rural Metro Fire, after an aggressive attack from both air and ground, firefighters were able to keep the fire’s size to approximately 1.5 acres and holding.

The fire is currently not a threat to any homes.

Due to the fire being on the Wild Rivers Ranger District, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has taken over incident management.

Additionally, Rural Metro Fire also says firefighters found an abandoned vehicle in the area which led them to find a person in the woods who was in need of medical attention.

Its unknown if the two incidents are related. There is no further information at this time.

