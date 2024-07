New Slate Fire sparks near Limpy Creek, Shan Creek drainages

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to reports of smoke visible in the Marcy Loop, Limpy Creek, and Shan Creek areas Friday morning.

With the assistance of ODF, Rural Metro found a new fire, being called the Slate Fire, on the top of a ridge between the Limpy Creek and Shan Creek drainages. Crews cut down a number of trees, constructed a path, and laid down several hundred feet of hose to the fire.

According to a Facebook post by Rural Metro Fire,¬†after an aggressive attack from both air and ground, firefighters were able to keep the fire’s size to approximately 1.5 acres and holding.

The fire is currently not a threat to any homes.

Due to the fire being on the Wild Rivers Ranger District, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has taken over incident management.

Additionally, Rural Metro Fire also says firefighters found an abandoned vehicle in the area which led them to find a person in the woods who was in need of medical attention.

Its unknown if the two incidents are related. There is no further information at this time.

