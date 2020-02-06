New software issue found on grounded 737 Max jets

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – Boeing says a new software issue has been discovered on its 737 Max jets.
The company says the issue involves an indicator light staying on longer than intended.
The problem was discovered during flight testing of the 737 Max’s updated software.
Officials don’t think this new issue will delay the aircraft’s return to service.
The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
The crashes have been linked to a safety system designed to force down the nose of the plane in case it was climbing too fast and was at risk of stalling.
Boeing has been working on a fix of the software on that system for more than a year.