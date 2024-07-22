New splash pad to open at Cave Junction’s Jubilee Park

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Community members are invited out to Jubilee Park for the grand opening of the park’s new splash pad.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place at 5 p.m. this Thursday.

The addition to the park has been made possible through a collaboration of city officials, local businesses, and community members. The splash pad will provide a fun place for children and families to cool down during the hot summer months.

City Council Liaison Tina Casey Jones said, “this splash pad has been in the works for years and its completion represents our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and creating inclusive spaces where families can come together and enjoy the outdoors. We are excited to see the joy and laughter this new feature will bring to our community.”

The park is located on South Junction Avenue in Cave Junction.

For more information, email John Miles at [email protected].

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.