New sports and event center gets Rogue Credit Union sponsorship

MEDFORD, Ore — A Medford sports and event center is one step closer to reality—the City of Medford announced it’s official name Tuesday.
The city and Rogue Credit Union announced it reached an agreement in naming the city’s soon-to-be-built sports and events complex. The 160,000 square-foot events and aquatic facility at Wes Howard Memorial Sports Park will be named “Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.”
The partnership comes after the two sides reached a $2 million, 10-year naming rights agreement. The estimated $60 million construction project will feature a recreation pool, competitive pool, two waterslides and a splash pad.
“It’s going to help offset the cost of operating the facility,” said Medford Parks and Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal, “and as importantly, provide every fourth grader, every year, a water safety class in the aquatics facility here.”
Medford voters approved a pair of lodging tax measures that will partially fund the $60 million Medford sports and events center this past May. The complex is expected to open in 2023.
