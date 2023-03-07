New study on vegetation growth in Almeda burn scar

Posted by Derek Strom March 6, 2023

TALENT, Ore.– Rogue Riverkeeper is holding an event to discuss how vegetation is recovering in the Almeda burn scar.

Tuesday’s presentation will include the results of a study from Siskiyou BioSurvey.

Rogue Riverkeeper said it wants local governments to take the study into consideration and focus on growing native and non-flammable vegetation along the greenway.

Program Director Frances Oyung said, “a lot of the native vegetation like the big cottonwood trees, which are one of the main tree species, they might have survived if they hadn’t had all of that dry

Oyung said the organizations wants people to hear their presentation and think about how they want vegetation to be maintained in the future.

The event starts at 6:30 Tuesday at the Talent Public Library.

Derek Strom
