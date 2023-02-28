New survey shows how safe Oregonians feel in nature

MEDFORD, Ore. – There’s a new survey out about how safe Oregonians feel in nature.

It says a strong majority of Oregonians feel safe in their local natural areas, but there are groups that feel less safe.

According to the survey from November 2022, younger Oregonians feel less safe than older Oregonians.

Those with school-aged children also feel less safe than people without kids.

Some people said increased crime and homelessness are why they no longer feel as safe in nature.

“Table Rocks is a popular spot outside of Medford, and one thing those can do to feel safer and be safer is to visit more popular spots instead of more remote areas,” Bureau of Land Management Spokesperson Sarah Bennett said.

The survey was done by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

There were more than 1,500 responses from Oregonians over the age of 18.